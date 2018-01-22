Beedi industry: Unemployed workers seek Rs 2,000 a month from Centre

Maharashtra has 2.56 lakh registered beedi workers, of which 10,000 are from Pune. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Maharashtra has 2.56 lakh registered beedi workers, of which 10,000 are from Pune. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh has demanded an allowance of Rs 2,000 per month from the central government for unemployed beedi workers. They aruged that ever since the Prohibition of Tobacco Act, 2003 came into being, it affected the livelihood of 80 lakh beedi workers from 17 states, who were rendered jobless. The Act resulted in the restriction of sale and advertisement of tobacco products, including beedi.

The beedi industry employs a large number of poor workers in India. “Due to the amendment of the Act, there haven’t been any new factories constructed to produce beedis in the past 10 years. The labourers’ work has been cut down to 10 days a month, resulting in unemployment for the remaining 20 days. Since the past four years, the Telangana government has been offering Rs 1,000 as compensation to workers for the days they remain unemployed, after a demand by the trade union,” said Umesh Vishwas, general secretary of the Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh.

Due to a lack of employment, the Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh said it has demanded an allowance of Rs 2,000 per from from the central government for all unemployed beedi workers across India. Maharashtra has 2.56 lakh registered beedi workers, of which 10,000 are from Pune. “We have forwarded our memorandum of demands to the district collectorate to be forwarded to the central government,” Vishwas said.

In the past, the government’s efforts towards generating alternative employment for these workers have been unsuccessful, he said. “Every state should write to the government that due to the amendment of the Act, there is less work for beedi workers… Until the government can offer them another source of employment, compensation should be offered to these workers for their survival,” said Vishwas.

