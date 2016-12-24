Pune: Bank with links to Pankaja Munde’s kin under CBI scanner

The CBI in a press release issued on Friday stated that one of the managers was working with the Pimpri-Chinchwad branch of the bank. The CBI in a press release issued on Friday stated that one of the managers was working with the Pimpri-Chinchwad branch of the bank.

A bank in Beed with links to Minister of Rural Development Pankaja Munde’s family has come under the CBI’s radar for alleged fraudulent dealing in old notes. The CBI has registered an offence against two managers of Vaidyanath Urban Cooperative Bank, a Beed-based bank, of which MP Pritam Munde, sister of the minister, is a director, along with some others in connection with a case of alleged fraudulent dealing in old notes.

The FIR has named two others including a manager in the Ghatkopar branch of the bank, a doctor in Mumbai, a private hospital in Aurangabad and other unknown persons and bank officials.

The press release said that, “The accused entered into a criminal conspiracy and fraudulently transported approximately Rs 25 crore in demonetised currency from the head office of Vaidyanath Cooperative Urban Bank, Beed, to the Ghatkopar branch on December 19, 2016, for changing it into legal tender. Of the Rs 25 crore, approximately Rs 15 crore was allegedly deposited with Maharashtra State Urban Co-operative Bank and the balance amount of at least Rs 10 crore — Rs 10 lakh in new currency of Rs 2,000 denomination and the balance in old denomination of Rs 500 — was being transported back to Beed, when they were intercepted by the police on December 15, 2016. Searches were conducted today at 11 places including official and residential premises of the accused persons in Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad and Beed.”