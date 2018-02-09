Bank official booked by CBI for fraudulent loans worth over Rs 7 crore

THE Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Ajit Kamlakar Gokhale, the then Assistant General Manager (AGM) of the Bank of Maharashtra, on charges of fraudulently sanctioning nine loans worth Rs 7.1 core to members of one family between 2012 and 2014. The AGM allegedly violated banking norms, disbursed loans against non-existent and non-functional entities, and received a car as a bribe.

The Regular Case (RC), which is similar to an FIR, in the case has been registered at the Pune unit of the Anti Corruption Branch of the CBI. In the RC, the CBI has named Gokhale, who was AGM of the Bank of Maharashtra’s branch in Model Colony and a branch in Nashik, along with four members of a Junnar-based family, identified as Ashish Gatkal, Vishal Gatkal, Dattatreya Gatkal and Ashish Gatkal’s wife. The Gatkals owned various commercial entities which had received loans worth Rs 7.1 crore between 2012 and 2014, according to the CBI. “Gokhale has been booked in six cases of wrongful loan disbursements in the past for his tenures in both Pune and Nashik… he not only sanctioned loans to members of the Gatkal family while he was in Pune, he continued to do so even after he was transferred to Nashik… the car was purchased by one of the accused and registered in Gokhale’s name, with the help of a forged voter ID and false residential address,” said a CBI official.

“It is alleged that Ashish Gatkal and three other family members took loans from Bank of Maharashtra by making false representation and also created false records to showing their utilisation. They diverted the funds obtained from the bank… and did not make any repayments to the bank, resulting in the accounts becoming non-performing assets. The bank was put to wrongful loss of Rs 7.1 crore, including the interests,” stated the RC.

