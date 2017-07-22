Bank of Maharashtra officer arrested over ‘Rs 836-crore fraud’

The CBI has arrested Padmakar Deshpande, a Bank of Maharashtra officer from Pune, along with the director of a private logistics company from Surat, in connection with a Rs 836-crore bank fraud case. In a press release, the CBI said a case has been registered against Siddhi Vinayak Logistics Limited, along with 10 more persons and entities and unknown officials of Bank of Maharashtra, in connection with the fraud case.

It is alleged that “during 2012 to 2014, Bank of Maharashtra had sanctioned various credit facilities to Siddhi Vinayak Logistics Limited, including working capital limit, term loans and loans to 2,802 drivers of said logistics company under ‘Chalak Se Malak’ scheme for purchase of trucks’.

It was further alleged that “the loans to the drivers were sanctioned without their knowledge and by using forged documents as genuine, and the company did not utilise the loan proceeds for the purpose for which they were sanctioned. These loans were allegedly processed by the arrested accused Padmakar Deshpande, who was the then zonal head, Pune city zone, Bank of Maharashtra, by ignoring various irregularities and violating existing guidelines of the bank.”

CBI officials said the other arrested accused, Rajukmar Baid, was ‘one of the directors of the logistics company’ and the authorised signatory to operate the account of the company.

The arrested accused were produced before a special judge in Mumbai on Friday. Meanwhile, CBI officials conducted searches at the residence of Deshpande in Pune, which led to the recovery of electronic gadgets, LIC policies, FDs, two locker keys of banks and other related documents.

The CBI stated that besides this case, there are three more cases registered by the agency against the same private logistics company, its directors and others, in which the Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Baroda and Indian Overseas Bank were allegedly defrauded. “An alleged loss of about Rs 1,566.39 crore was suffered by these banks,” stated the press release.

