Bank of Maharashtra cheating case: Main accused remanded in police custody till May three

The Pune city police on Saturday produced Prithviraj Kisan Kadam (27), the main accused in the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) cheating case, before a magistrate court after taking his custody from the Aurangabad jail, where he was lodged in a similar case.

A resident of Aurangabad, Kadam is the 18th accused to be arrested so far in this case, in which the BoM was duped of Rs 26 crore through Unified Payment Interface (UPI). BoM has registered nine cases of cheating against several accused persons in different part of the state.

In a case registered at the Shivajinagar police station in Pune, an offence was registered against 50 account holders of BoM for allegedly withdrawing money to the tune of Rs 6.14 crore by misusing the UPI mobile application. The magistrate court has remanded Kadam to police custody till May 3. Police have also launched search for A M Khan, an accomplice of Kadam.

