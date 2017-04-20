Baner Road accident: Non-bailable offence slapped against Shroff

Sujata Shroff (left) was earlier booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. She was arrested on Tuesday morning and was released on bail. Sujata Shroff (left) was earlier booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. She was arrested on Tuesday morning and was released on bail.

TWO days after a car mowed down five persons standing on a median on Baner Road, killing two of them and critically injuring three others, police have slapped the driver, Sujata Shroff, with non-bailable offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and have sought cancellation of her bail.

Police had earlier booked her for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. The accident had taken place on Monday afternoon when the car driven by Shroff spun out of her control and strayed on the divider on Baner Road near Baner Phata. The horrific accident, which was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the roadside, had happened when five persons who had got down from a rickshaw were standing on the road median for crossing the road.

Isha Vishwakarma (3) had died minutes after the accident. Her mother, Pooja (25), succumbed to injuries later. Three others — Sajid Shaikh (4), Shaijad Shaikh (30) and Nisha Shaikh (25) — are currently being treated for multiple fractures and severe injuries.

Senior inspector Dayanand Dhome of Chaturshringi Police station said, “In the light of a statement from one of the injured persons, we have invoked the Indian Penal Code section 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which is a non-bailable offence and has higher punishment than section 304A, which is for causing death due to negligence. On Thursday, the investigating officer of the case filed an application before the court that her bail be rejected and we be allowed to arrest her again.”

Shroff, who had claimed after the accident that she felt dizzy and was admitted to hospital, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was released on bail in the afternoon because of the bailable nature of the offences invoked against her.

