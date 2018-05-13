Pune: Bamboo Craft Research and Training Centre to be set up at SPPU

The Maharastra Forest Department is planning to set up Bamboo Craft Research and Training Centres at three public universities. The decision comes after state Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar made an announcement to this effect recently. A press release issued by the SPPU administration stated that the first such centre will be set up at SPPU. An amount of Rs 35 lakh has been sanctioned for the centre. Besides SPPU, the government has also approved setting up of training centres at the Mahatma Phule Agriculture University in Rahuri and the Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University.

The National Bamboo Mission that aims at ensuring holistic development of the bamboo sector by encouraging job opportunities and conduct research work in the field of bamboo plantation. The forest department wants to produce a high-quality bamboo crop from research done at these centres, stated the press release. Additionally, locals will also be guided at these centres to produce scientifically-cultivated bamboo. The ultimate goal is to create employment and improve the skills of local bamboo growers.

“The centres being set up at the university will provide scientific training on bamboo cultivation, in which the skills of local bamboo artists will get greater scope, and employment generation will also be encouraged. The furniture made in these training centers will be used for the various departments and other buildings in the university and also available for sale. Also the momentous made using the bamboo material will be used by the universities. We want this centre to become economically self-sufficient soon,’’ said Pooja More, in-charge director of the Skills Development Centre, SPPU.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App