Balbharati makes licence must to access its copyright material

After the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research (Balbharati) in Pune filed a court case against the makers of the film Haramkhor for using its logo without permission, the state agency has now become cautious as far as its copyright is concerned. On Monday, Balbharati opened up a link on its online portal to help publishers and other agencies obtain licence for using the state bureau’s copyright material.

In fact, on March 9 this year, Balbharati had issued notices in several newspapers that in order to curb commercialisation of education, they would make licence mandatory to access all material found in Balbharati books from standard I to XII. The bureau had also threatened to take legal action against anyone using any material or publishing any book with excerpts from a Balbharati textbook, without proper permission.

“Our material was always copyrighted but we did not take any legal action against people in the past which probably emboldened them. After the case on the filmmakers, the agency has realised that we need to take our copyright more seriously and implement it strictly. Now, we are giving out licences to publishers and agencies, who want our material for making guides, reference books or any other purpose. There is a fee and conditions attached to the licence, which they have to fulfill,” said Sunil Magar, director of Balbharati.

Following this, from Monday, Balbharati has started accepting online registrations for the licence. While the licence terms state that it may be granted for limited use for preparation of supplementary material, including preparation of educational software as well as creation of interactive educational material in multi-media, audio or visual format, it adds that the authorised users shall not make sound/visual recordings of Balbharati’s content for production, sale, distribution or otherwise.

This year, the supplementary resource material such as guides and digest books for Class X are yet to hit the market. Sources said the delay is because Balbharati, which publishes the textbooks for the Secondary School Certificate exams, had issued the notice on using its copyright material, restricting private publishers from issuing supplementary books for the academic year 2018-2019. Since the Balbharati textbooks are the basis for the supplementary resource material, it is now being said that once the licences are distributed, the guide books will enter the market soon.

