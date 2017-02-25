Bajaj Auto to fund construction of women’s hostel in IISER Pune

Bajaj Auto Friday signed a MoU with Pune-based Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER). This is the first-of-its-kind corporate donation to a government research institution in India and involves the entire funding of Rs 50 crore for the construction of a women’s hostel at the Pashan campus of IISER. The new facility with modern amenities will benefit the increasing number of women research scholars in IISER.

Women students and research scholars account for nearly 40 per cent of the total academic strength at IISER. At present, the institute lacks an independent residential facility for women. The new facility will provide comfortable and secured accommodation, enabling higher enrolment of women.

Rahul Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Auto; renowned scientist Dr R A Mashelkar; Prof K N Ganesh, Director, IISER; Col G Raja Sekhar, Registrar, IISER; and C P Tripathi, Chairman, Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha (JBGVS) were present at the occasion.

Commenting on the signing of MoU, Rahul Bajaj said, “The Bajaj Group believes in giving back to the society through monetary contributions and direct interventions as a part of its philanthropic activities. This latest development is indeed a great opportunity for us to contribute to nation building through higher education.”

The proposed hostel will be a 10-floor building with a total plinth area of 20,867 sq metres that can accommodate up to 800 students. The ground floor will have visitors’ rooms, accommodation for hostel warden, 16 single occupancy rooms and 13 double occupancy rooms. The total number of single occupancy rooms will be 296 while that of double occupancy rooms will be 233.