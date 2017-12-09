Bacardi NH7 Weekender: Mix of desi-videshi acts dominates Day 1

A performance on the first day of the festival. (Express Photo) A performance on the first day of the festival. (Express Photo)

Though artiste T M Krishna recently courted controversy when he said the Carnatic music scene does not offer a level playing field to musicians of all communities but remains the preserve of the upper castes, at the Bacardi NH7 Weekender festival, fans proved to him that good music is the greatest leveller of all. Playing at a festival that is mainly known for its young urban crowd — the lot which is generally perceived to shy away from classical musical acts — the Carnatic music artiste and his troupe of musicians on the tabla, veena, violin — instruments which are a rarity on these stages — quickly emerged as one of the biggest crowd pullers on Day 1 of the three-day music festival on Friday.

If one had to summarise the first day, then probably Desi meets Videshi would be the right term for the festival which was attended by hundreds of people. With five different stages and “acts” taking off right after each other or even playing simultaneously, festival-goers had to switch between hard metal and rock on one stage to a classical raga on the other.

But without a doubt, one of the biggest crowd pullers remained the desi acts.

From Krishna who took charge of things with his brand of activism mixed with music, to Ahmedabad/Pune-based modern post-rock band, Aswekeepsearching, who kept the pulse of the crowd firmly under check with their eccentric mix of the electric violin and the tabla, to the stand-up comedians from newbie Urooj Ashfaq to acts like Aisi Taisi Democracy, who for the first time had a dedicated stage to themselves at the festival, the festival offered a variety of performances. But the star among the Indian artistes was the final act by Ankur and the Ghalat family, led by frontman singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari.

A band that takes it name after a bank robber John Dillinger, American metal core band The Dillinger Escape Plan, stole hearts as the band in equal parts conversed and performed with the crowds. On their final performance leg — the two-decade-old band is disbanding at the end of 2017 — they showed they are still at the top of the game. Among the other international acts that stood out were The Magnets, a six-piece British acapella act that performed cover versions of pop favourites.

But it wasn’t until they started ‘Aaya Dilli Waali Girlfriend’ in the middle of a cover of ‘Tonight I’m loving You’ that they had the crowd rooting for them.

From Belfast, Northern Ireland, came Girls Names, a four member act performing for the first time in India. Belting out guitar solos by the dozen, they were reminiscent of the alternative rock scene of the 90s. Dutch progressive metal band, Textures, who are said to have inspired a generation of rockers and are playing their Last Miles to the Moon tour, were the final act for the night — the final performance for the band too.

And while music is the mainstay of the festival, it’s not all that makes up the ‘vibe’. There was a wide variety of food, a ferris wheel for rides, photobooths and even a dating app corner.

Around the entire festival grounds were art installations with the theme ‘Your happy place’. Quirky design and bright colours was the idea behind these installations. ‘A cube studio’ based out of Pune showcased ‘Lucid’, which was a display of optical illusions. Aachal Tandon, a 23-year-old from Delhi, introduced Lola’s Crosby with colourful windmills while Research Office from Mumbai curated their Social Media playground aimed to initiate conversation among visitors.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App