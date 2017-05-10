Babu Nair becomes co-opted corporator in PCMC for the second time

Babu Nair Babu Nair

The ruling BJP Tuesday nominated Babu Nair as the co-opted corporator in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). It will be the second time that Nair would become the co-opted corporator. Civic officials said it is the first time in the history of the civic body that an individual had become co-opted corporator twice.

On the basis of the brute majority in PCMC House, BJP had the opportunity to get three co-opted corporators nominated to PCMC. At the same time, NCP could nominate two co-opted corporators on the basis of its strength.

BJP nominated Babu Nair, who stays in Morwadi area, close to Anmera-Masulkar Colony, Moreshwar Shedge, who hails from Chinchwad area and Mauli Thorat from Kasarwadi area. NCP nominated Bhausaheb Bhoir, who switched sides from Congress to NCP during the civic elections earlier this year, and Sanjay Wable.

Nair’s appointment is considered to be a surprise in BJP circles as there was hectic lobbying for nominations. Both MLA Laxman Jagtap and MLA Mahesh Landge’s camps were pushing their own candidates, their close lieutenant. Jagtap apparently was pushing for BJP general secretary Sarang Kamtekar, who had lost elections in Indrayani Nagar while Landge was pushing for his brother who had lost elections in Bhosari area. The final approval of nominations came from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Since there was hectic lobbying, the CM’s office took its time to announce the name. First, the names were supposed to be declared at 11 am, but were later postponed to late afternoon.”

“I knew I will get the nominations, but I was not confident…Yes, it is a surprise,” said Nair after he filed his nomination form. Nair had become the first co-opted corporator from Congress during the NCP regime in 2007-2012. He was the first Keralite to become the corporator of a civic body dominated by Maharashtrians.

Nair, who is the party’s general secretary, said he received support from all top leaders of the party. “Be it Laxman Jagtap, Mahesh Landge, Guardian Minister Girish Bapat or even the likes of Sachin Patwardhan and Sarang Kamtekar, they all supported my nomination. I am close to all the leaders,” he said.

Nair, who switched to the BJP three years back from Congress, was denied the nomination to contest civic elections from Morwadi area. He was part of the party’s core campaigning and media team then.

The nominations will be submitted by the party leaders to the civic general body which will then ratify them.

A co-opted corporator can participate in the discussions of the civic general body meetings, but cannot vote. A co-opted corporator cannot become the mayor, deputy mayor or the standing committee chairman, though he or she can become the standing committee member. Nair had also become the standing committee member in 2011 which was again the first in the history of the civic body when a co-opted corporator had become the member of the standing committee.

