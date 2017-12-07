Babri demolition 25 years later: Protests held in Pune

Activists protest against the demolition of Babri Masjid, near Pune District Collectorate on Wednesday. Express Activists protest against the demolition of Babri Masjid, near Pune District Collectorate on Wednesday. Express

Members OF the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the Popular Front of India (PFI), the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the Masjid Action Committee, the Ulema council, the Jamiyat Ulema Hind, the Republican Yuva Morcha, the Lokshashan Andolan, the Desh Bachao Aghadi, among others, gathered near the Pune District Collectorate on Wednesday to protest against the demolition of Babri Masjid.

While December 6 is marked as Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Divas (death anniversary), the day is also remembered for the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya by karsevaks in 1992.The Supreme Court began hearing in the title suit in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute on Tuesday. After initial arguments, it posted the matter for next hearing on February 8, 2018.

Razi Ahmed Khan, district president of PFI, said, “We respect the Supreme Court. But, we believe that the attack on Babri Masjid in 1992 was an

attack on the Constitution of India. We demand that those involved in the demolition of Babri Masjid should be punished as per the law. Also, we demand rebuilding of the Babri Masjid at the same spot.”

At the event, Shakeel Qureshi, president of SDPI’s Pune wing, said the SDPI held protests against the demolition of Babri Masjid at various centres across India on Wednesday.Anjum Inamdar, leader of AIMIM, said, “While we remember Dr B R Ambedkar, the author of the Constitution, today, we should also rise against the unconstitutional act of demolition of Babri Masjid.” Inamdar also condemned the “false arrests of Muslims in terror cases”.

Meanwhile, thousands of followers of Ambedkar thronged the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar near Pune District Collectorate to pay their tributes on his death anniversary.

