Ayaan Ali Bangash’s sarod ‘mishandled’ at Pune airport

The sarod of classical musician Ayaan Ali Bangash was allegedly mishandled at the Pune airport on Friday morning, while he and his father, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, were on their way back to Delhi.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Ayaan were in Pune to attend the Punyabhushan Awards, where classical singer Prabha Atre was honoured by Khan, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasiya.

On Friday morning, Khan and Ayaan took a Jet Airways flight, 9W 366, to Delhi from Pune.

Just before he boarded the plane, Ayaan said he noticed that his sarod was being ferried to the aircraft in a baggage trolley in a “haphazard” manner, despite his request to the airline to handle the fragile instrument carefully.

Ayaan told The Indian Express, “I was in Pune for an event last evening and took the morning flight to Delhi. As always, I had made it clear at the check-in counter that my sarod is a fragile item and needs special handling. As I boarded, I just happened to see that my sarod was being ferried to the aircraft on top of a bunch of suitcases, that too upside down. It’s sad.” “I hope that we have rules for the special handling of musical instruments, which are precious and are a part of our cultural legacy…Most airlines, including Jet Airways, are usually very compassionate towards our request of taking special care while handling instruments…” he added.

A Jet Airways spokesperson said, “A guest arrived in Delhi by Jet Airways flight 9W 0366 from Pune with his musical instrument, ‘Sarod’ marked as fragile checked-in baggage. Due to adjustments that had to be made in the cargo hold, the item, along with few other checked-in pieces, had to be kept aside for a very short time. The Jet Airways team immediately reached out to the concerned guest and offered their apologies, which was accepted by the guest. The concerned team responsible for cargo related activities has been instructed to take special care to avoid such incidents in future”.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App