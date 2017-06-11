Autorickshaw driver felicitated for his ‘honesty’

The Pune city police felicitated an auto rickshaw driver who returned gold jewellery left in his vehicle by a passenger on Friday. The Pune city police felicitated an auto rickshaw driver who returned gold jewellery left in his vehicle by a passenger on Friday.

The autorickshaw driver has been identified as Shakil Altaf Mulla, resident of Kondhwa Khurd. Police said a woman Nayana Janardan Bandal (28) of Dhankawadi, along with her mother and two children, hired Mulla’s autorickshaw to Swargate at Bajirao Road.

After reaching their destination, Nayana forget to pick up her purse, which carried 10 tolas of gold, Rs 2,000 cash and a cell phone. She then filed a report at the Swargate police station. Police sub inspector B S Gurav called on Nayana’s cell phone. Mulla answered the call and told Gurav that he will reach the police station in some time.

Accordingly, Mulla came to the police station and returned the valuables to Nayana. Police team felicitated the autorickshaw driver for his honesty.

