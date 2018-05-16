Aurangabad riots: Sena corporator arrested, AIMIM leader detained

Police arrested Shiv Sena corporator Rajendra Janjal from his residence in Shivaji Nagar area on charges of setting vehicles on fire during the violence. (Express photo by Prashant Nadka) Police arrested Shiv Sena corporator Rajendra Janjal from his residence in Shivaji Nagar area on charges of setting vehicles on fire during the violence. (Express photo by Prashant Nadka)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Aurangabad Police on Tuesday arrested a Shiv Sena corporator in connection with the communal clashes. An AIMIM corporator was also detained for questioning. Two persons, including a minor, were killed and over 50 injured in the violence over the weekend.

Police arrested Shiv Sena corporator Rajendra Janjal from his residence in Shivaji Nagar area on charges of setting vehicles on fire during the violence. Janjal was produced before a local court in the afternoon. Judicial Magistrate (First Class) A U Supekar remanded him in police custody till May 18.

Police said Janjal was arrested following a complaint filed by a trader, Mohammed Shoaib Abdul Munaf. Police said Munaf produced a video which purportedly shows Janjal setting vehicles and shops on fire in Raja Bazaar area in old Aurangabad town early Saturday.

A team led by ACP Dnyanoba Munde picked up Janjal from his house and brought him to Kranti Chowk police station, where he was arrested. Following the arrest, Shiv Sena and BJP leaders along with hundreds of supporters gathered at the police station. Police also detained AIMIM corporator Feroz Khan. ACP Govardhan Kokelar, who was injured in the violence, was on Tuesday rushed to Mumbai on an air ambulance for advanced treatment.

