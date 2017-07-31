August likely to begin on a dry note in Maharashtra, says IMD

Met officials have suggested that the rainfall trend was likely to prevail for more than a week (Representational) Met officials have suggested that the rainfall trend was likely to prevail for more than a week (Representational)

The month of August was likely to start on a dry note in Maharashtra as the Southwest monsoon might remain largely inactive, bringing below normal rainfall for the state. Met officials have suggested that the rainfall trend was likely to prevail for more than a week. According to the weekly extended range predictions issued by IMD, scanty rainfall has been indicated along the horizontal belt covering Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh until August 9. During the early second week, this trend is noted to also catch up in the north towards Madhya Pradesh, south Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Odhisha in the east.

“There is a 10-14 days active monsoon pattern observed over central India, after which it gradually phases out and becomes inactive. With the monsoon now having entered the break-phase, Maharashtra will experience light rain in early August,” explained a Met scientist from IMD, Pune. While there may not be any reasons to worry, as yet, with nearly 80 per cent area of the state having received normal to above normal rainfall, the coming days are crucial, added the official.

Forecasters have given light rainfall activity over Marathwada and Vidarbha, while some isolated heavy spells have been indicated over north Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan, which continues to receive good rains with reduced intensity in the recent days.

The monsoon trough is currently passing through Hisar, Bareilly, Varanasi and will run upto Guwahati, resulting in increased rainfall activity over these regions. “With fresh western disturbances advancing over the northern plains, rainfall will be heightened during the first week of August. However, its reach will remain limited upto north of Madhya Pradesh,” said IMD official.

