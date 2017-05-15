ATM fraud: Woman duped of Rs 69,000

A 26-year-old woman lost Rs 69,000, when two men swapped her debit card with a fake one at an ATM kiosk in Pimpri. Swati Sugaonkar of Chikhali has filed an FIR in this case and primary probe is on, said police. As per the FIR, Swati went to the ATM kiosk in Swapnanagari in Pimpri around 3.50 pm on May 8. After she withdrew money, one of the two persons standing behind her shoved her and the card in her hand fell down. The duo are suspected to have seen the PIN number she entered. In the next two hours, Sugaonkar lost Rs 69,000, as shopping was done with her card at various locations. PSI Antarkar is now probing the case.

