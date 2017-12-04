Top Stories

At Symbiosis, many find helmets ‘suffocating’

Written by Shreyashi Roy | Pune | Published: December 4, 2017 4:43 am
AT THE Symbiosis International (Deemed University)campus on Senapati Bapat Road, a majority of the students were against wearing helmets. Aastha Agarwal, a student of bachelor’s of arts, said, “No, I don’t wear a helmet.”She added that she was aware of the safety it provides. “I feel suffocated wearing one,” she said.

Nikita Goriwale, a student of commerce, agreed. “No, I don’t wear a helmet. I don’t like them. I know they are safer…,” she said. Rushabh Kusare, another student of arts, said, “I find it irritating. Also, it makes me sweat too.” Viraj Joshi, a third-year student of arts, also responded in a negative. “My family members keep forcing me to wear a helmet but I find it an inconvenience, especially while riding in heavy traffic. However, I wear them on longer rides and on highways,” he said.

Asked if she believed helmets contributed to safety, he said,“Not significantly.You need to be a good rider. In fact, to ride properly you need to be able to navigate well and helmets reduce one’s field of vision… I can’t wear a helmet in the old city at all.” Dhiraj Parvani, another student of arts, agreed. “I only wear a helmet on long rides and on highways,” he said.

Prathamesh Desai, a student at SIHS, held the same view. “Storing a helmet is an inconvenience. I can’t really carry it around.” Asked about the safety aspect, he said, “I am used to not wearing a helmet. So, I don’t really feel scared.” Akash Menghani, a student of commerce, said he usually wore a helmet. “I usually wear a helmet. I forgot it today though. I usually encourage people to wear helmets as it minimises the risk of a head injury, he said.

