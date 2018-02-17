At Pune railway station: Rs 5 for train fare, but Rs 20 for platform ticket

In an attempt to control the number of visitors during the festive season and summer vacation, the Pune Division of Indian Railways has increased the platform ticket fare to Rs 20. (Express Photo) In an attempt to control the number of visitors during the festive season and summer vacation, the Pune Division of Indian Railways has increased the platform ticket fare to Rs 20. (Express Photo)

In an attempt to control the number of visitors during the festive season and summer vacation, the Pune Division of Indian Railways has increased the platform ticket fare to Rs 20. This is twice the earlier price, Rs 10, and four times the amount a passenger has to pay to take a local train, Rs 5. Officials of the Railways’ Pune Division said the decision, applicable only for Pune station, came into effect on February 15. The price of a platform ticket will remain Rs 10 for other railway stations under Pune Division.

“It has been observed that during summer vacations, as well as during the festival season, Pune station sees huge crowds. Managing the crowd becomes a challenge for authorities and it also leads to untoward incidents at the station. To deal with such situations and effectively manage the crowd, the price of a platform ticket has been increased to Rs 20 for a limited period of four months. The new price will remain effective till June 15,” said Manoj Jhanvar, PRO, Pune Division.

Harsha Shah, from the Railway Pravasi Group, said the hike had caught most passengers “off-guard”.

“This is not going to resolve the issue of crowds at the platform, as about 500 unauthorised hawkers and beggars continue to operate on platforms without buying tickets. What the administration is doing is creating a smokescreen,” said Shah. “The nearest station is Shivajinagar and the fare is only Rs 5, why would passengers buy platform tickets,” asked Shah.

Unhappy about the hike, passengers pointed out that paying Rs 20 for a short stay was unreasonable, given the lack of facilities at the station. “There are several other ways for the Railways to garner revenues… they should focus of managing the crowd in a better way, “ said Sujay Patnaik, a passenger.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App