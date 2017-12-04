At MIT Kothrud, majority of students find helmets ‘useful’

The Maharashtra Institute of Technology in Kothrud The Maharashtra Institute of Technology in Kothrud

AT THE Maharashtra Institute of Technology in Kothrud, most of the students believed in abiding the traffic rules and agreed that riding wearing a helmet was safer. However, not many were seen wearing helmets inside the campus. Since last month, Pune Newsline has been highlighting how as many as 175 “helmetless” bikers have lost their lives to accidents on city roads between January and September this year.

Pune police said as many as 40 per cent of them could have been survived their injuries had they worn a helmet. A team from Pune Newsline visited the college recently to find out the students’opinionon wearing the safety gear. Nidhi Kittur, a second year student of mechanical engineering, said she was pro helmet. “Theyareuseful,”she added. Her classmate and friend Pranita Theurkar agreed, saying, “I always wear them.” Shriya Shukla, another classmate, said the same.

“It’s for one’s safety.” Aditya Barge, another second-year student,said,“I always wear a helmet, regardless of the distance and travel time. It’s for our safety.” Meanwhile, a few students had a different approach. Neha Bhandari said although she doesn’t wear a helmet but agrees that they contribute to one’s safety while riding.

“I believe a helmet definitely contributes to one’s safety. I don’t wear one though,I feel that it messes up my hair”,sheadded. Siddhant Sancheti added that while he too was pro helmets, but doesn’t wear them. “I think they are beneficial, although I don’t wear one. They ruin my hair,” he added. Prabhu Humane, a second year student, said helmets have their share of disadvantages too. “I usually wear a helmet but often the glass of the visor is not of good quality. It tends to have

scratches and gets dirty with fingerprints,” he said. He added that he was pro helmets. Hrushikesh Sane said, “I feel that a helmet restricts my field of vision. But I wear them sometimes, when required.” Shweta Kalshetty, a thirdyear student, agreed. “I am anti helmet and I have never worn one,” she added. However, Kalshetty said she was aware that wearing one would be safer. Hardik Bhatt, a second-year student, said, “I do not wear a helmet. Not only do they restrict vision, they are heavy too. I can ride safer without one.” “I want to drive safely, not survive an accident,” he added.

