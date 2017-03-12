At Holi parties: Confusion over ‘rain dance’ events

The district administration has recently banned the use of drinking water for such events. (Express Archive) The district administration has recently banned the use of drinking water for such events. (Express Archive)

While most venues in the city organising Holi parties have advertised for attractions like ‘rain dance’ at events, confusion prevails if such an event will be possible since the district administration has recently banned the use of drinking water for such events. Rajendra Muthe, Resident Deputy Collector, said that organising a rain dance using ‘drinking water’ was a strict no-no. He said the district administration has formed squads to check and penalise the event organisers conducting rain dance using drinking water.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Some of them have approached us saying they are using recycled water. We are discouraging that too so as to avoid water scarcity in future. They are saying they have obtained permissions from the PMC and the Pune police. But as far as we are concerned, we will not allow rain dance using drinking water,” said Muthe.

Meanwhile in advertisements issued for such Holi parties, organisers had openly admitted to having rain dance parties. When contacted by The Sunday Express Saturday, they said they would be using recycled water and in minimum quantity. “We are not going to use drinking water but we don’t want you to write our event’s name. That’s because even if we don’t use drinking water, we will be harassed. However, fact is that we will be having rain dance but only for limited few minutes and that too with recycled water,” said one of the event organisers.

Sushma Chavan Patil, Entertainment Duty Officer with the Pune Collectorate said applications of three organisers are pending with the office who have saught permission to organise rain dance claiming they will use the recycled water and the used water will again be recycled. “We are yet to decide on these applications. The decision will be taken after holding deliberations with the senior officers,” said Patil.