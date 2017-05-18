AT Gahunje Stadium: One held for ‘stealing’ phones at IPL match

The phones were stolen on the day the Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab played against each other at MCA. Express The phones were stolen on the day the Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab played against each other at MCA. Express

The Pune Rural Police have arrested a 20-year-old man and detained a minor in connection with the theft of 14 stolen cellphones from the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Gahunje, on May 14.The police have recovered three of the stolen phones.

According to the information given by Talegaon Dabhade police station, on the day the Rising Pune Supergiants and Kings Eleven Punjab of the Indian Premier League (IPL) were to play against each other at MCA, 14 cellphones were stolen from people entering from Gate number 1 and 3 of the MCA stadium.

“As the crowd was entering the ground, a police constable deployed at the gate, found movement of a youth suspicious. When the officer confronted and frisked him, two cell phones were recovered from his possession. The youth initially claimed that they were his, but he could not enter the password for both the phones and was detained for questioning,” said an official.

“His accomplice was also later detained and one cellphone was recovered from him. We tried to search for their accomplices, but have not been able to get any leads. The two have told us about these three cellphones only and are claiming to have stolen only these during the match. We will keep probing the case further,” he added.

One of the suspects have been identified as Sunil Shivaji Suryavanshi (20), while another 15-year-old has been detained. Both are from Karnataka, police said. The police added that they decided to release this information to the public only after making an attempt to search for other suspects.

