At construction sites across Pune, question mark on workers’ safety, erratic inspections

Picture for representational purpose (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu) Picture for representational purpose (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu)

No one seems to care about the safety of the nameless workers who toil away at the numerous construction sites across Pune, least of all the builders and the labour commissionerate. An RTI application filed by The Indian Express with the office of the Labour Commissioner reveals that as many as 23 labourers died in accidents at construction sites in Pune between January 2016 and October 2017.

The office of the labour commissionerate is responsible for conducting visits to inspect construction sites within its jurisdiction. Officers of the department are supposed to inspect the sites at regular intervals, to check if safety precautions, specified in the Building and Other Construction Workers Rules, 2007, are in place.

In case they find safety norms being violated at a site, they are supposed to file cases against the relator as well as the labour contractor. The response to the RTI query also reveals that while the labour commissionerate conducted several inspections of construction sites, only a few cases were registered against realtors who flouted safety norms.

In 2016, 227 visits were conducted, but only three cases were registered over violation of safety norms. As many as 11 construction workers lost their lives last year, with nine workers dying in a single incident at a site near Balewadi Link Road. Till October this year, only 59 such visits have been conducted and 10 cases registered for violation of safety norms. This year, 12 workers have died in accidents at construction sites.

Of the 227 visits conducted last year, 168 were conducted in a single month — August. No visits were conducted in March, June, November and December. This year, while 10 inspections took place in July, none were conducted in January, February and October. Sarang Kamtekar, founder president of the Bandkam Asangathi Kamgar Sanghtana, claimed that the actual death toll of workers at construction sites is much higher than the official figure. “Majority of workers are migrant labourers, who are often unregistered. In case of an accident or death, they are coerced by the contractor or the realtor to accept very little compensation, and go back to their native states,” he said.

Kamtekar further alleged, “The officers of the labour commissioner only visit if there is an accident”. He also said that more incidents would be reported if the builders started compulsory registration of workers. A senior officer of the labour commissionerate, speaking on condition of anonymity, agreed that the situation was “worrying”, but blamed the lack of infrastructure and manpower. He said lack of basic infrastructure such as vehicles, technical staff and supporting staff often hampered the functioning of officers.

When queried on the issue, Shantilal Katariya, president of the builder’s body CREDAI Pune Metro, claimed that realtors have done their bit to enhance safety and skill development among labourers through Kushal, the in-house skill development body. “Till date, Kushal has trained and certified more than 30,000 labourers…. and has been applauded by national and international organisations… a safety training is included as part of the curriculum,” he said.

