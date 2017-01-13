At 7.4 deg Celsius, Pune braves season’s coldest day; to get colder in next 24 hours

According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department, while the minimum temperature of the city is expected to be 8 degrees Celsius on Friday, it will hover between 10 to 12 degrees Celsius from January 14 to January 18. According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department, while the minimum temperature of the city is expected to be 8 degrees Celsius on Friday, it will hover between 10 to 12 degrees Celsius from January 14 to January 18.

Puneites have been witnessing a sharp chill in the air since Wednesday, and it is expected to persist for the next 24 hours. While the temperature was 7.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, it dropped to 7.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, making it the coldest day of the season. Interestingly, in the last four years, since 2013, the lowest minimum temperature, in Pune in January, has hovered between 7 degrees Celsius to 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Watch What Else is Making News



In 2011, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in Pune was 5.3 degrees Celsius, while it was 6.6 degrees Celsius in 2012.

Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist of private forecaster Skymet, said since the last few days, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra have been experiencing dry and cold northeasterly winds. Cold winds have been flowing from Madhya Pradesh, where the weather is already very cold. That’s why regions in Madhya Maharashtra, Nasik, Malegaon and Vidarbha have been experiencing a chill in the air. “The next 24 hours will be the coldest period of the season,” said a Skymet official.

According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department, while the minimum temperature of the city is expected to be 8 degrees Celsius on Friday, it will hover between 10 to 12 degrees Celsius from January 14 to January 18. The sky is expected to be partly cloudy on January 14 and 15 in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

“There is not much chance of the temperature dipping further. In fact… there will be a marginal rise in temperature, by a few degrees. On January 14, the temperature is likely to touch 10 degrees Celsius due to a change in wind direction. The cold winds will be replaced by warm and humid winds from east and south-east direction, coming from Bay of Bengal,” said Palawat.

He added that usually, the cold weather lasts up to January 14, after which the temperature starts rising gradually.