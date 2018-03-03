Astronomers announce detection of ‘Cosmic Dawn’

A team of astronomers have announced their detection of the cosmic dawn of the Universe, 180 million years after the Big Bang. An official release issued on Friday by the public outreach and education committee of the Astronomical Society of India said what the astronomers have done is used simple but extremely careful experiments to measure the shadow cast by the gas that was excited by the very first stars in the Universe.

This signal has been sought after by many groups across the world, and this detection, when confirmed, will be a truly historic discovery indeed, stated a release issued by Niruj Ramanujam, chair at the Astronomical Society of India.

Soon after the Big Bang, which occurred 13.8 billion years ago, the universe entered the ‘Cosmic Dark Ages’ as it had cooled and expanded, since the atoms that formed were opaque to light. Prevailing theories and many observations later, when the first stars were formed, they heated up the gas in the universe again, ending the Dark Ages. This gradually led to the galaxies, stars and planets that we know today, including life on Earth itself.

Astronomers have been trying to detect this epoch of Cosmic Dawn, when the Universe lit up with its first stars, for many years. Judd Bowman, Alan Rogers, Nivedita Mahesh and their team of astronomers from Arizona State University, MIT, University of Colorado and UCSC Chile built their ‘Experiment to Detect the Global Epoch of Reionisation Signature’ (EDGES), and used it to look for signatures of this Cosmic Dawn.

Astronomers have now announced their discovery of such a signal at low radio frequencies, between 65 and 90 MHz. They found a reduction in the radio signal from a large part of the sky in this range of frequencies. This reduction is due to the Hydrogen atoms absorbing what we now know as the Cosmic Microwave Background Radiation, Ramanujan explained.

The absorption is possible only because of the intervention of the first stars. Hence, the inference that the first stars turned on as early as 180 million years after the Big Bang. “However, this reduction they find is more than twice as much as predicted. This is a puzzle for theorists to understand and solve in the years to come,” stated Professor Somnath Bharadwaj of IIT Kharagpur in the statement issued here.

The reduction in brightness that they measure is as small as 1 part in 4,000, and they have done extensive tests to rule out any errors and mistakes in their equipment or data analysis. Though this discovery is truly momentous, there could still remain aspects of the instrument that are not fully understood. Which is why the scientific method demands that the results be replicated independently by other scientists too. “Hence astronomers around the world are now racing back to their labs to try and confirm and duplicate this result, including in India”, says Shiv Sethi of Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru.

Many teams in India are working on detecting the Cosmic Dawn in various ways. The team at Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru has been preparing a similar experiment to detect such a signal as well. Going a step further, once this global signal is confirmed from the whole sky, astronomers want to measure how this signal changes over the sky. The Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope near Pune operated by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA-TIFR) is well-suited to detect these variations. The detection of the signal from first stars which formed about 200 million years after the Big Bang opens up a new frontier in observational cosmology”, says Professor Tirthankar Roy Choudhury of NCRA-TIFR.

