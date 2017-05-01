Asst Garrison Engineer of MES gets 4-yr jail term

The AGE was apprehended while taking bribe of Rs 1.86 lakh from a construction contractor in 2015. The AGE was apprehended while taking bribe of Rs 1.86 lakh from a construction contractor in 2015.

A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Pune has sentenced an Assistant Garrison Engineer (AGE) with the Military Engineering Services (MES) to four years’ imprisonment. The AGE was apprehended while taking bribe of Rs 1.86 lakh from a construction contractor in 2015.

CBI Special judge DM Deshmukh also slapped a fine of Rs two lakh on the Ramkesh Bhagirath Meena (37). A contractor from Mundhwa had registered the complaint against Meena for demanding a bribe of over Rs two lakh to clear bills of Rs 30 lakh. After negotiations, Meena had reduced the bribe amount and was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1.86 lakh on October 16 in 2015.

