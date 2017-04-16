Asia Pacific conclave on ‘diabesity’ from April 21 to 23

A three-day conclave will be organised by Obesity Surgery Society of India (OSSI) under the aegis of International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO) from April 21-23 in Goa.

Obesity, in the last decade, has seen a widespread prevalence with at least 80 million people suffering from this problem. Another 25 million have severe obesity, Dr JayashreeTodkar, orgainsing secretary of IFSO-Asia Pacific Conclave (APC) 2017 told mediapersons on Friday. The theme of the conference is Diabesity (Diabetics and Obesity).

Diabesity is the term coined by the World Health Orginisation (WHO) due to the closest association between obesity and diabetes. The three-day conclave will be inaugurated on April 21 by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Goa CM Manohar Parrikar.

The conference will also see participation of globally renowned surgeons and diabesity related practitioners and delegates from 18 countries. Maharashtra is the only state to announce obesity as a disease and has set up a task force to create awareness among people, Todkar said.

The key objective of the conference is to set a benchmark in the field of diabesity, which is one of the most worrisome challenges of healthcare. The three-day conclave will focus on knowledge sharing sessions. The scientific programme will include post-graduate courses, surgical workshop, oral and poster presentations and hands on lab integrated health sessions.

Special sessions will also be held on Basics of Bariatric — Anaesthesiologists and Endoscopists. Plenary session with top 10 research papers in the field will also be presented during the course of the conclave. Special stress will be given on Asian Perspective of Obesity with special focus on Metabolic Treatment, special innovations and techniques in the field.

