ASI who ‘killed’ three remanded to 12 days in police custody

A COURT in Pune has remanded Sanjay Shinde, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), to 12 days in police custody after he allegedly killed three persons over “old rivalry and financial disputes” in Daund on Tuesday.

Police said Shinde (36) had opened fire on three persons at two locations in Daund. He was arrested from a place near Supa while trying to flee from Pune, an officer added. Police had recovered a service revolver, with which Shinde is suspected to have committed the crime, and two magazines of bullets.

Police probe has revealed that Shinde was involved in gambling and had a dispute with one of the victims over money. The other two had an old dispute with him, said police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ganesh More said, “The suspect was produced before the court on Wednesday and has been remanded to police custody till January 29. As part of the probe, the weapon and ammunition recovered, along with the bullets that caused the deaths, will be sent for forensic analysis…” The three deceased were identified as Gopal Shinde, Prashant Pawar and Anil Jadhav, all residents of Daund.

The incidents took place around 2 pm, first at Nagar Mori area and then at Borawake Nagar, within a span of 15 minutes, said an officer. Shinde was recently promoted to the rank of an ASI from a head constable and was posted with the armoury of the IRB. According to police, though he is posted under the administrative control of the IRB unit in Kolhapur, some of their companies have been stationed in Daund SRPF premises due to lack of space in Kolhapur.

