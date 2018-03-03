As summer sets in, primary schools Pune District Collectorate move to morning shift

The decision came into effect from March 1. Till the end of March, primary schools would work from 7 am to 12 noon from Monday to Friday and from 7 am to 10.30 am on Saturdays. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/File) The decision came into effect from March 1. Till the end of March, primary schools would work from 7 am to 12 noon from Monday to Friday and from 7 am to 10.30 am on Saturdays. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/File)

Rising day temperatures have forced primary schools under the Pune District Collectorate to move back to the morning shift . They will now run from 7 am to 12 noon. District education officials said the decision was taken during a meeting of the education committee on February 27, following the demands of teachers’ groups.

The decision came into effect from March 1. Till the end of March, primary schools would work from 7 am to 12 noon from Monday to Friday and from 7 am to 10.30 am on Saturdays.

The practice of shifting the afternoon school timings — 10 am to 5 pm — to morning is usually undertaken in April, but was preponed this year to prevent students from facing the scorching heat.

Last week, in parts of Pune, the maximum temperature had crossed 35 degrees Celsius, which is unusually high for February.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued on March 1 revealed that March to May are expected to be hotter this year. The Konkan region has been reeling under a heatwave this week.

