As mango prices soar, Gudi Padwa may be slightly less sweet this year

Mangoes normally arrive in the market in the middle of March, but this year, they are expected to arrive after the second week of April, as farmers from the Konkan region as well as Karnataka have reported crop loss.(Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Mangoes normally arrive in the market in the middle of March, but this year, they are expected to arrive after the second week of April, as farmers from the Konkan region as well as Karnataka have reported crop loss.(Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

THIS year, mangoes may remain out of reach for most people on Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, as unseasonal rain has taken a toll on the standing crop, and led to soaring prices. Gudi Padwa, which falls on March 18 this year, usually marks the beginning of the mango season, with people making a beeline to purchase the fruit. Mangoes normally arrive in the market in the middle of March, but this year, they are expected to arrive after the second week of April, as farmers from the Konkan region as well as Karnataka have reported crop loss.

Since the past few days, unseasonal rains have lashed parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, damaging substantial amounts of standing crop. In Konkan region, the hub of mango cultivation, the unseasonal rains have been particularly heavy. Mango orchards in Konkan produce Alphonso, a prized produce of the state. As a result, Pune’s wholesale markets have seen a 70 per cent dip in the arrival of mangoes. The low arrivals are bound to push up prices, said traders. “Last year, a box of four dozen mangoes sold at Rs 1,000-1,500, but this year, the wholesale price is almost Rs 2,500. In retail, prices will cross Rs 3,500,” said Rohan Ursal, a trader.

The ‘mango season’ in Pune will take off only after April 15, he said. “Usually, the season starts by mid-February or the first week of March. But this year, we have not had any early arrivals,” said Ursal. Omkar Sapre, advisor and chief marketing officer of Devgad Taluka Amba Utpadak Sahakari Sanghatana Maryadit, a cooperative body of mango growers in Devgad in Sindhudurg district, said the spell of rain had come at a time when exposure to sunlight was needed for the fruit to ripen. “We don’t have much stock from our members to market,” he said. The rains have also cut short mango season this year. “As against the 12-week season last year, this year, we may get only a nine-week season,” said Sapre.

However, the unseasonal rain has been welcomed by growers in Karnataka, who said this will provide them much-needed relief from the sweltering heat affecting their crop. “The rain will be beneficial for the crop that will arrive in April,” said Sapre.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App