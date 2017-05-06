As garbage piles up in parts of city, PMC, state govt yet to find land for waste processing plants

Residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi villages have opposed the dumping of waste at the landfill site. (Source: Express Photo) Residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi villages have opposed the dumping of waste at the landfill site. (Source: Express Photo)

This is not the first time that villagers of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi have protested against the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) depositing the waste generated in the city at a local dumping site. Till now, they have only received assurances from those in power about putting an end to the dumping after identifying alternate locations in and around the city. But the PMC and the state government are yet to identify any such location.

A total of 1,600 tonne of waste is generated every day in Pune, of which 1,100 tonnes is being processed; this leaves a gap of 500 tonnes, in addition to the waste generated by adjoining villages and dumped near PMC boundaries. Earlier, the PMC had said that it would set up waste processing plants in four locations across the city, along with small-capacity plants, so that no garbage was dumped in Uruli Devachi and Phursungi villages.

To resolve the issue, the state government had offered to provide land at Pimpri Sandas, outside PMC limits, to set up a large-capacity waste processing plant. “A lot depended on the site identified at Pimpri Sandas… due to opposition by villagers, the state government failed to carry out on-the-spot measurement of land for the acquisition process. The state government has now conducted the survey through satellite images, so hopefully it would be acquired soon and handed over to the PMC,” said a civic official.

Meanwhile, residents of Pimpri Sandas have launched an agitation after receiving information about the satellite survey conducted by the government. The PMC administration has been unable to acquire land within the city limits to set up a waste processing plant. “… This is delaying plans to completely stop dumping garbage at the landfill site in Uruli Devachi and Phursungi villages,” said Suresh Jagtap, joint municipal commissioner and in-charge of the PMC’s solid waste management department.

He said the Union government taking up the issue of cleanliness in a big way would help the civic administration resolve the land issue, adding, “The elected representatives would not oppose acquisition of land for setting up the project, as has been done in the past. There is awareness about the garbage issue and the need for a waste processing plants within city limits.”

Senior NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said her party was in favour of processing waste with all possible scientific methods. “We are not against the setting up of processing plants within city limits, but the civic body has failed to identify any locations, leaving the Uruli Devachi and Phursungi villagers to launch a protest. There are no efforts but mere announcements being made by the ruling party….,” she said, adding that the NCP was protesting against the suffering of the people, whether they were from Uruli Devachi, Phursungi or from the city.

