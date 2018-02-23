As DCCBs try to dispose of old notes, RBI asks them to write them off as losses

The Pune DCCB will be forced to add Rs 22.25 crore in losses. (Express Photo) The Pune DCCB will be forced to add Rs 22.25 crore in losses. (Express Photo)

The litany of woes faced by the district central cooperative banks (DCCBs) in Maharashtra, after demonetisation was introduced in November 2016, seems to go on. Eight district central cooperative banks (DCCBs), including the Pune DCCB, may face increasing losses this financial year due to, they claim, no fault of theirs.

Acting on instructions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development, or NABARD, has directed these DCCBs to treat withdrawn currency notes in their possession as ‘losses’, and account for the same in their balance sheets.

The old currency in question are the ones which the DCCBs had before the Centre introduced demonetisation on November 8, 2016. After a few days, the RBI refused to allow the DCCBs to either exchange or accept old currency notes, citing non-compliance of KYC norms. By that time, the rural banks had reported accumulation of around Rs 2,000 crore between November 8 and 14.

The DCCBs had moved the Supreme Court, which allowed them to exchange the notes, but with a rider that the accounts related to them should be thoroughly checked. While the DCCBs finally started exchanging the old notes early last year, the RBI refused to accept currency notes that the banks had before the November 8 noteban.

The DCCBs in Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Amravati, Nagpur and Wardha found themselves saddled with around Rs 110 crore in old currency notes. The bank officials have written to both the RBI and NABARD on the issue, but a resolution of the matter doesn’t seem to be in sight.

In a letter on January 30 to the Pune DCCB, the deputy general manager of NABARD said the RBI has referred the matter to the Centre, and is awaiting a reply. The RBI, in turn, has advised the NABARD to be guided by the provision of The Specified Bank Notes (SBN) Cessation of Liabilities Act, 2017.

“In view of the above, you are hereby advised to treat the amount of such SBNs as Erosion (Loss Asset) and accordingly make provision for the same in the books of accounts. You may also advise your statutory auditors suitably in the matter,” read the letter from NABARD to Pune DCCB.

Treating this amount as a loss would add Rs 22.25 crore to the losses on the balance sheet, said Ramesh Thorat, president of the Pune DCCB. Banks like the PDCCB deposit their money with bigger banks, or the RBI, which have currency chests. Thorat said they had tried to deposit the money with the RBI, which had refused to take it, citing a shortage of space.

“We have this in writing from the RBI… for no fault of ours, we are being asked to weaken our balance sheet by adding Rs 22.25 crore as loss,” he said. Thorat said the PDCCB will be moving a writ petition before the Supreme Court next week to challenge the decision.

Demonetisation had dealt a severe blow to the financial health of the DCCBs, which had to pay excess interest to their account holders for deposits in old currency notes. It is estimated that these banks had to pay around Rs 1,000 crore as interest in the months after demonetisation, before the money was at last accepted by the RBI.

These banks had also lost out on business and seen several depositors moving to public sector banks or private banks during this period. The losses faced by these banks, as well as their non-performing assets, have increased in the last year, with 18 of them facing a serious crisis. The DCCBs of Nagpur and Wardha had ended up losing their licenses due to bad debts.

The issue was even raised by former Union agriculture minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar during an interaction with MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Pune on Wednesday. Terming the RBI communication to the Pune district cooperative bank as a “shocking” one, Pawar said, “The Pune district cooperative bank has accounts of poor farmers. It is serious if the bank is being asked to destroy the cash collected during demonetisation and show it as a loss in the balance sheet”.

Pawar said he had taken up the issue with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi many times and the matter was also raised in the Parliament, but the government is yet to respond to it.

