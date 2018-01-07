Arvind Kejriwal denied permission to hold rally in Pune

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been denied permission to hold a public rally at Sindhkhed Raja in Pune’s Buldhana district by the local police, days before the event.

He was scheduled to speak at Sindhkhed Raja on January 12, after paying his respects at a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s mother Jijamata, on the occasion of her birth anniversary. Buldhana Police, however, said they would not be able to make adequate security arrangements for the rally, and refused to grant permission. AAP leaders, on the other hand, claimed the denial of permission had come at the “last minute”.

Party leader Preeti Sharma-Menon said, “Since December 17, we had been in touch with local police over the proposed rally. The venue and other details were finalised only after consulting them. The last moment denial of permission is unexpected”.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App