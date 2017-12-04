Artificial Limb Centre revamp on the cards

(From left) Brig S R Ghosh, Maj Gen Madhuri Kanitkar, Surgeon Vice-Admiral UK Sharma and Maj Gen Manomay Ganguly during an event on Sunday. (Express Photo) (From left) Brig S R Ghosh, Maj Gen Madhuri Kanitkar, Surgeon Vice-Admiral UK Sharma and Maj Gen Manomay Ganguly during an event on Sunday. (Express Photo)

THE ARTIFICIAL Limb Centre (ALC) of the Armed Forces is about to undergo a revamp, which will include setting up of a research facility and modernisation of its manufacturing sector, senior officials of the Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS) said on Sunday. On the occasion of the International Day for Persons with Disabilities,the ALC had organised a ‘Continuing Rehabilitation Education (CRE) 2017’, titled ‘Rehabilitation of the Physically Challenged: Newer Horizons’.

Addressing the audience, Surgeon Vice-Admiral U K Sharma, director general (Organisation and Personnel), spoke about the ALC’s holistic approach towards rehabilitation of the amputees of the armed forces. “ALC has incorporated electronic, hydraulic, myoelectric limbs, sophisticated joints and microprocessor based prosthetic components,” he said. On the sidelines of the programme, he told the press about the department’s plan to revamp the ALC to promote more research.

“We don’t fight conventional wars today. We are involved in counter insurgencies, anti naxalite operations, among others. The need for rehabilitation has risen and so our next step towards manufacturing prosthetics and orthotics, along with the research that follows,”he added. Sharma also mentioned that the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) has already approached the Ministry of Defence with the proposal.

“The ALC already has its own workshop where basic material of artificial limbs are manufactured. We are also planning a better manufacturing setup in the workshop,” he added. Brigadier SR Ghosh, Commandantof ALC,Pune,said, “Most of the material is manufactured by companies based in Germany,Iceland,USA.Afeware based in Indiatoo…we will try to do our best to initiate the project under a Public Private Partnership model, if there is support for that.”

Others present at the event were Manomay Ganguly, Major Gen (Medical), Southern Command, Major General Madhuri Kanitkar, Dean and Deputy Commandant of Armed Forces Medical College, Surgeon ViceAdmiral(Retd)GK Soni and Major General (Retd) S K Jain. During the event, a CD containing information and talks regarding the ALC and the rehabilitation field was released. A magazine, titled ‘Stride’, which provides a glimpse of the history and achievements of ALC was also launched.

A few of the firms also held science exhibitions, showcasing the evolution and advancement in fields of prosthetics and orthotics. Talks by army surgeons and other medical experts regarding the advancesin the field were also planned. The ALC was raised in 1944 with the objective of meeting the prosthetic and orthotic requirements of disabled personnel of the armed forces. In 1951, the facilities were extended to civilians as well.

