Artful Writing

Puneites can learn the fading art of artistic writing from calligrapher Achyut Palav at a workshop conducted by Ayatana Gallery today at Darode Hall,near BMCC College. The workshop begins at 10.30 am and will continue till 12.30 pm. Palav will also create an iconic 40 ft X 5 ft calligraphy demonstration on Akshar-Ganesh for the forthcoming Ganesh festival.

Treat For Teachers

Cocoparra will celebrate Teachers Day this Thursday from 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm,with a special brunch for teachers from all disciplines. Teachers will also be entertained with nature trails,games,activities,shopping,creativity workshops,DJ sessions,dance and music,among other leisurely activities.

Music Dose

High Cookout Feat today will feature bands Moonburn and Skrat. Moonburn is a five-piece progressive rock band that has released four singles and is currently working on its debut EP which will soon be out. Skrat,a band formed by five high-school graduates in 2006,is looking at releasing its sophomore album by the end of the year. The performance begins at 2 pm.

