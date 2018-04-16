Pune: Around 30 parked vehicles damaged as mob goes on rampage

One of the damaged cars at Kharalwadi area in Pimpri. (Express Photo) One of the damaged cars at Kharalwadi area in Pimpri. (Express Photo)

A group of around 25 people went on a rampage at Kharalwadi area in Pimpri on Saturday night and damaged at least 28 parked vehicles, including 18 four-wheelers. Police said the motive behind the attack is not yet known. The incident took place at Bharatmata Nagar in Kharalwadi around 10 pm on Saturday when youths allegedly carrying sharp weapons and metal and wooden rods arrived in the area. “The mob that included some youths from the nearby residential areas, also pelted parked cars and two-wheelers with stones. They initially damaged many cars with the metal and wooden rods and sharp weapons they were carrying. This is happening again and again. Aren’t the police being able to control them?” asked a Bharatmata Nagar resident whose car was damaged.

A First Information Report has been registered by Yogesh Namdeo Vetal (27). No arrests have been made yet. Police Sub Inspector S S Patil of Pimpri police station, who is probing the case, said: “Our primary investigation suggests that it was a mob of around 25 people. At least half of them were minors. Some of these people have been identified. Till Sunday evening, we have information that 28 vehicles have been damaged. More people might report such incidents and the number can rise. We have launched a search for the suspects.” Patil said that the focus of the probe was to find out the reason behind the act of vandalism.

In the first week of January, four incidents were reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad area and at least 25 vehicles had been damaged. In September last year, two groups had clashed and damaged at least 20 vehicles. Similar incidents have been reported in Warje Malwadi, last year.

On April 30 last year, 15 vehicles had been damaged in a similar incident. On June 19, at least 25 vehicles were damaged. On December 5, some miscreants went on a rampage in Ramnagar area in Warje and damaged at least nine vehicles. Warje area has seen a spate in such incidents in 2016 and in earlier, in 2011-12.

