Army officer transferred over ‘honeymoon’ party controversy

A senior Army officer of Major General rank, posted at the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) at Girinagar in Pune was transferred out of the establishment over a controversy about a party he allegedly arranged. The party was reportedly attended by wives of young officers, and the theme of the party was ‘honeymoon’.

According to Army sources, the ‘party’ was arranged over two months ago on the campus of MILIT, a premier technical training institute for all three services, where serving officers come for advanced technical training in engineering and sciences.

An Army officer said, “The photos and information of the party was circulated on various messenger platforms and it created quite a furore. Not only was the theme of the party honeymoon, a bed decorated with rose petals was kept in the hall, and there were cutouts of women at the venue. We now know that the issue was taken up with the higher authorities by some officers from MILIT, including some whose wives attended the function.”

Another senior officer told Pune Newsline: “The officer has recently been transferred out of the establishment and attached to an Army unit in central India. The reason for the premature transfer is the controversy over the party.”

