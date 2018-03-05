Army, IAF officers take part in industrial management course at IMC Pune

17 Army officers and two from the Air Force took part in the course, which was part of various initiatives sponsored by the Directorate General of Resettlement for defence personnel 17 Army officers and two from the Air Force took part in the course, which was part of various initiatives sponsored by the Directorate General of Resettlement for defence personnel

Written by Sanasi Lele

The Institute of Cooperative Management (ICM), Pune, conducted a three-month course in industrial management as a part of the various initiatives sponsored by the Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR) for defence personnel, who were seeking retirement from service or had already retired. Seventeen officers from the Army and two from the Air Force were part of the course, which included field visits to the Kolhapur Sugar Factory and also a meeting with Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

“It is a known fact that defence personnel retire early. Since all our time is devoted in defence-related work, such programmes offer a good exposure to the ways in which the corporate world works and provide information about the opportunities available there…,” said Group Captain Tarun Singha of the Air Force. The programme is aimed at introducing the participants to the nuances and technicalities of the corporate world. Around 30 such programmes are arranged and sponsored by the DGR in several government-run institutes, including IIMs.

Speaking about the programmes arranged by the DGR, the senior-most participant of the course, Brigadier Narendar Khajuria, said, “It surely does create opportunities for a second career for retired Army, Navy and Air Force officers who are not trained from the industry point of view.” Last year, a similar course in marketing management was organised at the ICM. The course concluded on February 23.

