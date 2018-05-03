Armoured Corps mark 80th Raising Day

The Armoured Corps celebrated Raising Day on May 1. Express The Armoured Corps celebrated Raising Day on May 1. Express

THE ARMOURED Corps of the Indian Army celebrated its 80th Raising Day on Tuesday, May 1. Lt Gen DR Soni, General officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, who is also currently the senior most serving Armoured Corps officer in the Indian Army, conveyed his best wishes to all the serving and retired personnel and lauded them for their service to the nation.

The Scinde Horse — the first Cavalry unit in the British Indian Army to get mechanised — paraded its horses for the last time at Rawalpindi on April 14, 1938. They collected their mounts Chevrolet armoured cars in the coming weeks and began their conversion training on May 1 in 1938. Thus began a new era of armoured vehicles and the occasion is till date celebrated as the Armoured Corps Day. The first equipment to be inducted were the Chevrolet armoured cars and Vickers light tanks. Over the last 80 years, the Indian Armoured Corps has come a long way and is currently equipped with a fleet of T-72, also called Ajeya, T-90 known as Bhishma and MBT Arjun Tanks.

The Armoured Corps has time and again shown their professionalism and valour on the battlefield. The corps has received two Victoria Crosses, two Param Vir Chakras, two Ashok Chakras, 16 Maha Vir Chakras, two Kirti Chakras, 52 Vir Chakras, 26 Shaurya Chakras and 195 Sena medals.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App