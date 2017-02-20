Maharashtra civic elections: Armed with Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, battle that went viral

File Photo File Photo

AS COMPARED to the last civic elections, the campaign has not been restricted to mere rallies and roadshows this time, a much far-reaching and stronger medium—the social media—has been tapped to the fullest to ensure that the message gets across to the voter.

Besides the Facebook posts and websites, political parties have explored other tools to connect with general public – Instagram, Google Plus, video files, audio files, WhatsApp and YouTube, among others.

At offices of almost all political parties, dedicated staff of ‘Social Media Cell’ can be seen aggressively at work handling various tasks – content writing, content designing, graphic designing, posting data and so on.

Madhura Sagar Valang, social media head of Shiv Sena, said, “For many years, Shiv Sena has been a party that has always worked on the field. People realised the power and effect of social media only after the success of the campaign of PM Narendra Modi during Lok Sabha polls. Now, Shiv Sena is on FB, Instagram and Twitter.”

About six months ago, the social media cell of Pune City District Congress Committee (PCDCC) was inaugurated, followed by the launch of its official FB page and a WhatsApp group. Shantanu Malshikar, social media head, said a staff of 10 members (all college students) work in the social media cell at the office of Congress party in the city which includes content writers, graphic editors, video editors and so on.

“While normally we would get done by 5 pm, during election time, there are times we work up to 10 pm. The team is responsible for sharing party-related posts on social media. While earlier, on our official page, the data that we shared used to be national or state relevant, now, it is local party work, its manifesto, goals etc,” said Malshikar. As part of the campaign, two party leaders – City Congress Chief Ramesh Bawe and MPCC President Ashok Chavan have recently recorded voice messages that was shared through bulk messages.

A group of 10 people handle social media cell at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office. Manali Bhilare, head of the cell, said NCP is the only party to be present simultaneously on multiple platforms – Facebook, Instagram, Google Plus, Twitter and WhatsApp, besides having a dedicated website. From 18-20 minutes long to short films to teasers, each candidate, said Bhilare, has made a video film that gives his/her profile and objectives if elected. “The candidates are aggressively using Instagram with candid photographs,” she said, adding that voice messages of party leaders such as Vandana Chavan and Ajit Pawar have also been made and shared with public.

Though other political parties adopted ‘voice messages’ as a tool to reach out to voters, the social media team of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) focused more on using FB, Twitter and WhatsApp to connect with voters. “The problem with voice messages is that nobody listens to the entire message. Thus, we are depending on videos and photos and sharing through FB and WhatsApp. We have a team of nearly 25-30 in the social media cell,” said Abhinav Sawant, coordinator, Social Media.