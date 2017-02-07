Armed Forces Medical Research meet today

The 65th Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference, along with the 55th Armed Forces Medical Research Committee (AFMRC) Meeting, is being organised at Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, between February 7 and 10. Air Marshal C K Ranjan, Director and Commandant, will be supervising the event. The conference is the largest gathering of the armed forces Medical Personnel and the only multi-specialty conference of its kind in the country.

The four-day conference will discuss a wide spectrum of issues concerning the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). This year, AFMRC will focus on formulating strategies and innovations directed at emerging healthcare challenges.

The conference, a highpoint of the annual academic calendar of AFMS, will be inaugurated by Lt Gen M K Unni, Director General, AFMS. A presentation of 20 awards by Lt Gen M K Unni, for excellence in academics in post graduate and in-service training courses, will kick off the meet.

There will also be a presentation of award-winning AFMRC projects on studies conducted on blood pressure control in acute phases of intracerebral haemorrhage, blood flow assessment in In-vitro fertilisation and evaluation of growth indicator tubes in isolation of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis. Other sessions of the day will include meetings of the Armed Forces Medical Academic Committee, AFMC Management Committee, MJAFI Governing Council and Governing Council of AFMS (O) Fund.

At the core of the deliberations will be the 55th AFMRC on February 8 and 9. This forum provides direction and impetus to medical research in the Armed Forces. This year, more than 175 new research proposals will be discussed. AFMC, Pune, has submitted 37 new research projects.

There will be guest lectures by eminent personalities from the field of medical science, including Lt Gen A S Narula,(Retd) and Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Director General ICMR and Secretary, Department of Health Research, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A session devoted to presenting award-winning research papers published in 2016 is scheduled on February 9, while a new 1,000-seater examination Hall called ‘Aprameya’ will be inaugurated February 10. Specialists’ conferences will be held separately by Departments of AFMC for practicing specialist officers. They will also review completed AFMRC projects of their disciplines.

The first AFMRC was organised in 1953. Over the years, the conference has gradually expanded in scope to become a forum for planning, evaluation and implementation not only of research but also innovations in healthcare. While the principal focus of research is related to the requirements of the armed forces, the results are made available to all healthcare professionals.