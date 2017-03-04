Applications open for NFAI-FTII summer course

APPLICATIONS are open for summer course in Film Appreciation jointly organised by National Film Archive of India (NFAI) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) between May 8 and June 3, 2017.

Those aspiring to enrol for the course will have to apply on or before April 7. Every year around 75-80 professionals from various creative fields, government officials dealing with arts and cinema and film lovers get the opportunity to attend the course at the FTII campus.

Watch What Else is Making News



Unlike previous years, however, the attendees won’t be provided the option of hostel accomodation. Also, the fee has been hiked from Rs 12,800 last year to Rs 15,000 this year.