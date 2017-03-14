Applications invited for Savitribai Phule Pune University V-C post

On February 28, Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao set up a search committee to select the new vice-chancellor. On February 28, Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao set up a search committee to select the new vice-chancellor.

Even as the tenure of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Vice-Chancellor Wasudeo Gade is coming to an end on May 15, a three-member search committee has invited applications from prospective candidates for the post. On February 28, Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao had constituted a search committee to select the new vice-chancellor of SPPU under the chairmanship of Dr Anil Kakodkar, chairman of Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission, Government of Maharashtra.

Prof Udaykumar R Yaragatti, director, Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, and Bhushan Gagrani, vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO, Navi Mumbai, are other members of the committee.

Accompanying the advertisement for job applications is a state government order dated May 2009, which specifies qualifications required for the post.

As per the order, the candidate must hold a PhD degree in any discipline, an experience of at least 15 years at either a university or well-known institute, publication of at least five research papers after completion of PhD in reputed journals, at least five years’ experience as a principal or head of a department, having steered at least one important research project, having participated in international seminars/lectures, having organised national/international-level workshops for higher education in India.

Besides, knowledge of university affairs and having the experience of working with various bodies, such as academic council, management council and senate, having served as a PhD guide, knowledge of accreditation and assessment procedures, having carried out programmes for students’ welfare and quality improvement are some of the skills desired of the aspirant.

The advertisement states that Vishal Jadi, office of Dr Anil Kakodkar, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre,Trombay, Mumbai, has been appointed as the nodal officer for receiving applications, which should reach on or before April 10.

The person appointed as the V-C will hold office for a period of five years, or until he/she attains 65 years of age, whichever is earlier. They shall not be eligible for re-appointment. Those interested have been instructed to apply with a detailed resume in the prescribed format, clearly bringing out research, teaching and administrative achievements, along with a two-page justification for his/her candidature, a two-page vision statement for the university and names and contact details of three distinguished individuals well-acquainted with their work.

Institutions may also nominate suitable candidates.

A noted biologist and life sciences expert, Gade, had served as the director of the UoP’s Board for Colleges and University Development (BCUD), which is the second most important office in the varsity, before his appointment as the V-C.

During his tenure, among other honours, SPPU recently received the A+ grade, which is the top rank from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).