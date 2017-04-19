App to replace middlemen, help farmers directly list produce

Representational Image Representational Image

The 27-year-old Anil Lade said his strong agricultural background helped him come up with a technological solution for one of the most pressing issues of the sector — dealing with the middlemen.

“After tremendous hard work, when farmers take their produce to wholesale markets, middlemen block proper price realisation. The farmer has little or no control over this,” he said.

His training as an engineer and his further education in management helped him come up with a solution which he hopes will eliminate the middlemen. “Marketyard — an app-based listing solution — allows the farmer to free list and eliminates the role of middlemen completely,” he said.

Marketyard, as the name suggests, is an online market for buyers and sellers, but exclusively for the agricultural sector.

The free Android app allows farmers to freely list their produce and allows potential sellers to go through them. “The buyer can list the quantity as well as the quantity of the produce. Location of the buyer is also listed. Sellers can browse through the listed products and contact the buyer directly,” he added.

Coming from a family of pomegranate farmers in Sangola taluka of Solapur district, he said has seen first hand the way farmers are fleeced at markets. “Price realisation is opaque, with farmers having little say in the matter. Also, market access is limited to the farmer,” he said.

Lade’s app tackles both the problems, using technology. The universal reach of technology, Lade pointed out, would also allow a wider market access. Launched four months ago, the app has seen more than 10,000 downloads. Other than fruits and vegetables, the app also allows for listing of agricultural equipment and farm machinery — both on rent and purchase. Lade added that the app also allows listing of farm animals for sale. “At present, we have seen a lot of traction of fruits, vegetables as well as animals,” he said.

