Antara murder case: Police probe possible link with unidentified body found hanging



Antara was murdered within the jurisdiction of Dehu Road police station. Antara was murdered within the jurisdiction of Dehu Road police station.

THE PUNE rural police, investigating the murder of software engineer Antara Das in Talawade IT park area on December 23, are trying to crack the mystery behind an unidentified youth’s body found hanging from a tree in the jurisdiction of the Dehu Road police, just a few hours after Antara was murdered.

Watch what else is in the news

Antara was also murdered within the jurisdiction of Dehu Road police station. The police said a youth, around 25 years of age, was found hanging from a tree in Durga Tekdi area. The police have found it difficult to ascertain his identity as no document was found on his person and nobody has come forward to claim his body. “It is a case of suicide,” said police inspector Arun More of Dehu Road police station.

The Local Crime Branch, which has been handed over the Antara murder case, said they are investigating several angles in the case and the location where the youth’s body was found, just a few hours after Antara murder is also being probed.

“We are not yet linking the two cases, but we are certainly intrigued by the location of the body just a few hours after Antara’s murder. The body was found a few kilometres away. Once the identity of the dead body is confirmed, we will have to probe deeper,” said an official connected with the probe.

Meanwhile, the Local Crime Branch, which is trying to get a CCTV footage from the office of Santosh Kumar Gupta, who has been arrested in the case, said they were not yet convinced whether he was really in Bengaluru on the day of crime. “First we are trying to get the CCTV footage. And then, we will have to verify the authenticity of the footage. So far, we are not in possession of the CCTV footage and, therefore, do not want to make any claim that Santosh Kumar was in Bengaluru on that day,” said the official.

The police said they called some of his friends and colleagues from Bengaluru for questioning.

“We will find out about his whereabouts on that day and whether he told them anything about Antara,” the official said. The police said they were investigating several angles in the case. “Santosh Kumar has repeatedly denied that he was involved in the case…So far, we haven’t got any strong evidence against him. But nothing can be said at this stage,” said officials.

The Pune rural police said Santosh Kumar was a suspect in the case as he was picked up after the family of Antara alleged that he was stalking her. His police custody ends on January 4 and the police are likely to seek further investigation if they do not find anything concrete by then.