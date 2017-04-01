Antara Das murder case: Bail for accused, court slams cops for delay

THE Wadgaon Maval court on Wednesday granted bail to Santoshkumar Akhileshwarprasad Gupta (24), the only suspect arrested in connection with the murder of software engineer Antara Debanand Das.

Das (23), an employee of Capgemini in Talawade, was stabbed to death near her office on December 23 last year. Judicial Magistrate (First Class) H Y Kawale also slammed the police for not filing a chargesheet in the case within the stipulated time limit of 90 days.

The court has issued a show cause notice to the investigation officer (IO), asking him to explain why the chargesheet was not filed and why he should not be held responsible for “disregard towards his duty in not filing the report”, inspite of the serious nature of the offence.

“The IO should file his clarification with a supporting affidavit within 15 days on receipt of this order. If the IO fails to do so, it will be deemed that the IO has nothing to say and necessary legal steps will be taken against him,” the order stated.

However, the court also gave police permission to conduct a narco-analysis test on Gupta. The court also directed Gupta to visit the Dehu Road police station every Sunday at 11 am, till the chargesheet in the case is filed. He has also been forbidden from leaving the country without prior permission.

Gupta’s lawyer Anup Pande said:“Police have no evidence against him… he has willingly agreed to undergo a narco analysis test. Police had filed an application seeking 45 days’ time to file the chargesheet, but the court rejected the application.” Gupta, an IT professional and a native of Bhojpur district in Bihar, is currently lodged in Yerwada jail.

Das had been attacked while she was walking through Canbay square, near her work place in Talawade, at 8.30 pm on December 23 last year. The assailant had stabbed her multiple times with a sharp weapon.

Antara, who hailed from West Bengal, had met Gupta in Bengaluru in 2015. Antara later moved to Pune and joined Capgemini in April 2016. She lived as a paying guest in Nigdi-Pradhikaran area.

Gupta allegedly started harassing Antara by calling her up and proposing to her. Antara had blocked his number, but he kept calling her from other numbers. After her murder, her family informed police, who arrested Gupta on December 28, under sections 302 (murder), 120 (b), 23 of the IPC. During investigation, it was revealed that Gupta was not in Pune on the day of the murder.

