Another two-wheeler accident, two killed

Two persons, including an engineer, died while one more person was injured in a road accident involving a two-wheeler, near Talawade IT park area on Saturday afternoon.

Police have identified the deceased as Rajkumar Sambhaji Jadhav and Madhav Vidyasagar Sirse; both hail from Latur district.

According to police, Jadhav, Sirse and one more person were travelling on a two-wheeler, towards Chakan, when the vehicle lost its grip and slipped on the road.

A truck coming from the opposite side rammed the two-wheeler.

The impact of the accident was so severe that Jadhav and Sirse died on the spot, while the third person sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised.

According to police, Jadhav worked as an engineer in a private company. The identity of the injured victim is yet to be ascertained, they said.