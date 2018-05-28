Amnesty Scheme 2018: MSEDCL relief for industrial consumers with pending power bills

Circular about the scheme is posted on MSEDCL website. Circular about the scheme is posted on MSEDCL website.

THE MAHARASHTRA State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has announced to provide relief to industrial consumers, whose power lines have been discontinued due to non-payment of electricity bills under the Amnesty Scheme 2018. MSEDCL said the interest and delay charges on the basic arrears of industrial customers participating in the amnesty scheme would be waived.

MSEDCL said about 97,464 industrial consumers in the state could avail the benefit of the scheme and thereby, the concession on interest of Rs 231 crore and delay charges could be obtained. In a press release, MSEDCL said for consumers whose electricity supply was discontinued permanently before December 31, 2017, would get 100 per cent interest and a delayed charge rebate if the basic outstanding balance is paid in the first month of the scheme.

From July 1 to August 31, 2018, the customer would have to pay 25 per cent of basic outstanding balance and interest, and the remaining 75 per cent interest and 100 per cent delay charges would be waived, said MSEDCL. If the court case is more than 12 years old and the court has given the amount of the decree, then the respective customers would get 100 per cent interest waiver if the amount of the decree is filled in at the same time. Also, if such customers pay the decree in one stage, then they will get a 50 per cent interest waiver. In case of jurisdiction, the cost related to the court process will be required by the customer concerned, said MSEDCL.

Customers can pay the outstanding balance through cash / net payment / checks. After paying the outstanding amount, electricity supply will be provided to the respective subscriber according to the rules of MSEDCL. Consumers who want to know about their outstanding balance, could get full information about the scheme and the outstanding balance on MSEDCL’s website http://www.mahadiscom.in.

Circular about the Amnesty Scheme has been made available on the website of MSEDCL. The discom has appealed to the maximum industrial consumers to avail the benefits of the scheme.

