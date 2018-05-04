Amid row over procurement prices, Maharashtra govt mulls subsidy to dairy farmers

Dairy farmers distributed free milk in various parts of the state. (Express Photo) Dairy farmers distributed free milk in various parts of the state. (Express Photo)

In an effort to boost the income of dairy farmers, the Maharashtra government is considering a subsidy-based model. Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, Mahadev Jankar, said the government plans to extend this scheme only to farmers who supply milk to cooperative dairies and the government-owned Aarey dairy. For the last few months, farm gate procurement price of milk has been a major cause of concern for farmers. Barring Gokul, the cooperative union of Kolhapur, most dairies have been paying farmers an amount between Rs 19 and 22 per litre of milk, with 3.5 per cent fat and 8.5 SNF (solid-not-fat).

Dairies have said the non-viability of exports for skimmed milk powder (SMP) due to low international prices and the imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on byproducts are among the reasons for poor procurement prices. Of the 1.5 crore litres of milk collected in Maharashtra every day, private dairies corner 60 per cent, 39 per cent of the milk is collected by cooperative dairies, and Aarey collects just 1 per cent. In 2015, the state government had amended the laws and compelled cooperative dairies to abide by the procurement prices declared by the government.

Jankar told The Indian Express that unlike Karnataka or Gujarat, the state didn’t have a single brand, and that would make extending the subsidy to all farmers difficult. “Private dairies have slashed the procurement prices the most, but unfortunately there is no mechanism at present to take action against them,” he said. The minister added, “We are planning to extend the subsidy only to farmers who supply milk to cooperative dairies and to Aarey”. Karnataka has a similar subsidy scheme, under which the state government pays dairy farmers a direct subsidy of Rs 5 per litre.

The Maharashtra government also plans to directly transfer the benefit to the accounts of farmers, said Jankar. “I will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister in the next two days and I hope to bring the proposal before the cabinet within the next eight days,” he said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App