Amid controversy, Pune Marathon to be held today

DESPITE the controversy surrounding the Pune International Marathon, organisers of the event claimed that the marathon will take place as scheduled on Sunday.

Prahlad Sawant, organising secretary of Pune Marathon, said they have obtained permission from the Association of International Marathon and Distance Races (AIMS) for holding the marathon till 2018. “Though the Athletic Federation of India has not given us permission, we have permission from the premier world body. Therefore, we are going ahead with the marathon,” said Sawant.

The marathon, in its 32nd year, will start at 5.30 am from Sanas Ground. As many as 8,000 runners, including 70 foreigners, are expected to participate.

